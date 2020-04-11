Three more detainees at detention facility in Batavia test positive for COVID-19
An additional three detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the number of detainees who have tested positive at the facility to seven.
The Batavian reported on the first four cases on Friday. In the original story, we said detainees who tested positive were not included in the countywide count based on information obtained from the Health Department. The Health Department has since corrected that previous statement and said detainees, as well as COVID patients at other federal and state facilities in the county, are included in the county's numbers.
As of this morning, the County is reporting 70 positive cases locally, and 49 active cases, 20 recoveries, and one death. It's not known at this time if the three new ICE cases are yet included in the county's count.
We've requested from an ICE spokesman more information about the three new cases.
So far, ICE has not reported any employees at the facility as positive.
UPDATE 12:46 p.m.: More information from ICE:
- Two 21-year-old Salvadorian nationals, and a 35-year-old Dominican national in ICE custody at Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, tested positive for COVID-19.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with these individuals have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms.