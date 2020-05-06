Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, a false-positive removed from case count

Daily Briefing:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received three new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 157 positive cases. Two of the positive cases reside in Pembroke and one resides in Batavia. One individual is in their 20s and two of the individuals are in their 30s. Two of the newly positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Zero of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. We have removed a "positive / recovered" individual that was determined to be a false-positive result. Therefore, the total positive case number will be one less and has been adjusted in our data. No further information will be shared. Orleans County received four new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 109 positive cases. Two of the new positive cases reside in Ridgeway and one of the new positive cases resides in Shelby. One positive case resides at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center. The newly positive cases has one individual in their 40s, two individuals in their 50s and one individual in their 80s and older. None of the community newly positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Eight of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. We have also received word of another death of an individual who lived at The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties' online map of confirmed cases.