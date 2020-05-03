Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received five more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has two new cases and Genesee has three.

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individual will be notified by Health Department staff. Both of the Orleans County individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

“We are also saddened to report one more death of an Orleans County resident from The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time,” said Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee & Orleans County Health Departments.

We continue to encourage our residents to be vigilant about handwashing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, properly wearing cloth face coverings over the mouth and nose, keeping your hands away from your face, limiting time out in public and when you do need to go out for essentials you designate one person from your household, keep social distancing and stay home if you are sick.