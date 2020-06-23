June 23, 2020 - 4:24pm
Three new positive cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 215 positive cases.
- Two of the positive individuals reside in Batavia and one resides in Byron.
- Two of the individuals are in their 40s and one is in their 50s.
- Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the total active cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 263 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Thirteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
There are now 10 active cases in Genesee County.