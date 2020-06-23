Three new positive cases reported in Genesee County

Press release:

Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 215 positive cases. Two of the positive individuals reside in Batavia and one resides in Byron. Two of the individuals are in their 40s and one is in their 50s. Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Zero of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the total active cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 263 positive cases. One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Thirteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



There are now 10 active cases in Genesee County.