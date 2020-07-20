Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 20, 2020 - 4:49pm

Three new positive COVID tests in Genesee County, one recovering, 51 in precautionary quarantine because of travel

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 243 positive cases.
    • The positive individuals reside in Batavia, Bergen and Corfu.
    • Two of the positive individuals are younger than 20 and one is in their 50s.
    • The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
    • fifty-one new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • No individuals are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 271 positive cases.
    • The positive individuals reside in Ridgeway and Murray.
    • Both of the positive individuals are in their 30s.
    • The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
  • Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
  • Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button