July 20, 2020 - 4:49pm
Three new positive COVID tests in Genesee County, one recovering, 51 in precautionary quarantine because of travel
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 243 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia, Bergen and Corfu.
- Two of the positive individuals are younger than 20 and one is in their 50s.
- The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- fifty-one new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 271 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Ridgeway and Murray.
- Both of the positive individuals are in their 30s.
- The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.