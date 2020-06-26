June 26, 2020 - 4:42pm
Three people already on quarantine test positive for COVID-19
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 221 positive cases
- All of the new positive individuals reside in Darien.
- One of the individuals is less than 20 years old, and two of the individuals are in their 40’s.
- All of the new positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 today for a total of 264 positive cases
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 10 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are saddened to report the death of one of our county residents. This person lived at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time.
There are 11 active cases and 43 people in quarantine.