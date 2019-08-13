Local Matters

August 13, 2019 - 11:07am

Three people, apparently from same family, accused of tangling with Live Nation security guards

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, darien lake, darien lake performing arts center.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Bryan Adams Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday:

Julie M. Adam, 48, of Abbott Road, Buffalo, was charged with second-degree harassment and trespass after allegedly punching a Live Nation security guard in the head and then attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. 

John L. Adam, 26 of Abbott Road, Buffalo, was charged with second-degree harassment after allegedly grabbing and shoving a Live Nation security guard. 

Joseph F. Adam, 22, of Abbott Road, Buffalo, was charged with second-degree harassment after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard. 

