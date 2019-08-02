Three people arrested at Dierks Bentley concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Dierks Bentley Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Thursday

Aaron J. Bonn age 3,8 of Wagler Avenue, Baden, Ontario, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly pushing another person.

Zachary L. Kramer age 18, of Hillbridge Drive, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from within the concert venue.

Mackenzie M. McDonald age 19, of Teal Drive, Fairport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Fourteen people were cited for possession of alcohol under age 21.