Three people arrested at Wiz Khalifa concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Wiz Khalif concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25. All were issued appearance tickets.

Brook L. Garrett, 20 of Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head.

Anthony J. Connolly, 18, of North Main Street, Angola, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kelly J. Norah, 20, of Main Street, Brockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.