January 13, 2023 - 3:41pm

Three-vehicle accident reported on Bloomingdale Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, Alabama.

A three-car accident with entrapment is reported at Bloomingdale and Martin Road, on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation.

Alabama Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: The Indian Falls chief is on scene and reports two vehicles blocking Martin Road. One patient inside a residence. No entrapment.

