May 25, 2022 - 1:38pm

Three-vehicle accident reported on Lewiston Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A three-vehicle accident, believed to be with injuries, is reported at Lewiston Road and Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia.

A camper has rolled over and a person is believed to be trapped.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: The location is in Oakfield's district. Oakfield Fire responding, Batavia to continue. Non-emergency response.  Minor injuries.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: The red Buick was westbound on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road and the white Ford pickup was north on Route 63.  The Buick pulled out in front of the pickup, according to Trooper Michael Machniak.  There were only minor injuries. All occupants were sign-offs.

Photos by Howard Owens

