December 8, 2021 - 1:05pm

Three-year-old lost her stuffed giraffe on Liberty Street

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Liberty Street, news.

received_1303689256724640.jpg

Three-year-old Alana Marie is missing her stuffed giraffe, which has been her constant companion since she was born.

"It means the world to her and she has been so upset since losing it," said her mother Cortney Edwards.

Edwards said it was lost on Liberty Street in Batavia sometime between 2:45 and 3:15 p.m. yesterday.

If found, call (585) 356-5818.

20211009_120846.jpg

Upcoming

