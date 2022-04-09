Three young men from Batavia become Eagle Scouts

Three members of Boy Scout Troop 6006 in Batavia became Eagle Scouts today in a ceremony at First United Methodist Church.

Luke Geiger: Eagle Scout project was a one-mile prayer trail behind Northgate Methodist Church Batavia, that included a 12 ft wooden cross, birdhouses, and gardens on the ground with sundial, and benches. The monetary value of the project is $18,000 with 500-man hours invested. He gave his mentor pins to each of his Cub and Boy Scout leaders Tracy and Nick Grover. Also, a mentor pin to Steve Ognibene.

Nicholas Grover: Eagle Scout project was in the Town of Batavia at Galloway Park on Galloway Road. He designed and built a trail through a wooded area that is 8-feet wide, adding one new bench and refurbishing another bench. He also made trail markers to mark the path. He gave his mentor pin to Steve Ognibene.

Aidan Clark: Eagle Scout project was at St. Joseph Cemetery. He refurbished seven pillars made of concrete He also cleaned, repaired, and painted the front-facing raw black iron fence on Harvester Avenue. He gave his mentor pin to adult leader Dan Geiger and Steve Ognibene

Congressman Chris Jacobs presented congressional awards to each of the boys during the ceremony. Assemblyman Steve Hawley was absent due to a state budget session and will present his awards at a later date.

Top photo: Luke Geiger, Nicholas Grover, Aidan Clark, take the Eagle Scout oath, administered by Eagle Scout Thomas Ognibene.

Photos by Howard Owens except bottom photo.

Photo by Steve Ognibene. Jess Markel former scout executive, Ron Bernard Scoutmaster of Troop 6, newly Eagle Scouts Nicholas Grover, Aidan Clark, Luke Geiger, Ron Schmidt troop commissioner and Erik Volk, Eagle board of review panel.