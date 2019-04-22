Tighter supply, increased demand expected to push up gas prices

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.84, up only one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.76. The New York State average is $2.89 – up six cents from last week and the same as a year ago. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.78 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.81 (up 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.84 (up 4 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.82 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rome - $2.84 (up 4 cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.81 (up 3 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.87 (up 4 cents since last week)

Demand: While some travelers headed out on Easter road trips, others were returning – leading to an increase in demand. AAA expects peak prices for the year to be around Memorial Day weekend.

Inventory: Should crude oil and gasoline stocks continue to drop and supplies tighten, then drivers could see gas prices continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Oil Prices/OPEC: Oil prices have increased this week as political unrest in Libya, U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and OPEC’s reduced production contribute to tightening global crude oil supplies. Market watchers will continue to keep an eye on crude oil availability as OPEC members gear up to meet June 25-26 in Vienna to decide on the production agreement's future.