To cut costs, Town of Stafford eliminates yard waste collection at dump

The Town of Stafford will no longer allow residents to drop off yard waste, such as tree branches, brush, and grass clippings, at the town dump.

Highway Superintendent Steven Boldt said that with the loss of sales tax revenue, the town is looking at a very tight budget so the change will reduce costs and workload.

"Residents are encouraged to create there own compost pile," Boldt said. Adding, "The town hopes to revisit the issue when financial times become better."