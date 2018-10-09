Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 9, 2018 - 10:28am

Today's Poll: Do believe Brett Kavanaugh will be an impartial Supreme Court justice?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
October 9, 2018 - 10:51am
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 5 hours ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

To those who voted "yes"... ARE YOU FREAKING NUTS?!?

He went in front of the Judicial Committee, on national TV, and not only ranted about some insane Clinton conspiracy, but then clearly declared "as we all know, in the political system of the early 2000s, what goes around comes around."

He should have been disqualified simply on that speech. I have absolutely no faith in his ability or desire to be impartial.

Top
October 9, 2018 - 1:10pm
Daniel Norstrand
Daniel Norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 1 hour ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

"Insane Clinton conspiracy." Insane is ignoring reality when it slaps you in the face! The quid pro quo conspiracies while secretary of state alone are easy enough for a grammar schooler to trace. They are fantastically blatant! They also lend a HUGE amount of credence to the narrative regarding all of their other crimes. You know, all of the ones where evidence disappeared, as well as many many witnesses. Having backbone enough to admit you're wrong is an admirable character trait. Grow some.

Crooked Hillary Clinton--- spent her hole life mintin'---coin for her own perceived realm. If she can keep her sheep flocked for just a handful of tics of the clock she may well have succeeded herself to the helm. And as this path of ill gotten gain has begotten such misery & pain---so too will the greater flock be flocked again & again--- to levitate mankind's bane. She hasn't assended so close to the throne--- without contorting herself prone-- in deference to those she calls master--she'll take what they give--- her will but a sieve -- & she'll play out the role they cast her.

Dan Norstrand

Top
October 9, 2018 - 1:24pm
Daniel Norstrand
Daniel Norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 1 hour ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

And btw, I hope he is extremely partial. To our constitution.

Top
October 9, 2018 - 2:25pm
Brian Heick
Brian Heick's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 4 hours ago
Joined: Jul 25 2009 - 12:36pm

The second Clinton came out of Kavanaugh's mouth, it should have been an eye opener for the crowd. It was almost as if he forgot to take off that tin-foil hat before he sat down that day

Top
October 9, 2018 - 2:40pm
Daniel Norstrand
Daniel Norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 1 hour ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

Easy chair rhetoric from a clintonian. Anyone too lazy to look at the overwhelming preponderance of incriminating evidence about clinton criminality must be itching in torment from the need to be sheared. Masochistic.

Top
October 9, 2018 - 3:36pm
Brian Heick
Brian Heick's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 4 hours ago
Joined: Jul 25 2009 - 12:36pm

Daniel, can you quote some of this incriminating evidence please and thank you :D

Top
October 9, 2018 - 6:43pm
Candace Bower
Candace Bower's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 2 hours ago
Joined: Aug 30 2013 - 1:05am

No witnesses, no proof. Just that he has rave reviews from the law community. If you had watched the testimony and read some of his rulings, you would have known this. It is amazing how hateful democrats are towards a good, honest man and his family. You all should be ashamed of yourselves. I am NOT a republican , just someone who loves her country. Hope you never get accused of something you never did.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button