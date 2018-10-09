Today's Poll: Do believe Brett Kavanaugh will be an impartial Supreme Court justice?
To those who voted "yes"... ARE YOU FREAKING NUTS?!?
He went in front of the Judicial Committee, on national TV, and not only ranted about some insane Clinton conspiracy, but then clearly declared "as we all know, in the political system of the early 2000s, what goes around comes around."
He should have been disqualified simply on that speech. I have absolutely no faith in his ability or desire to be impartial.
"Insane Clinton conspiracy." Insane is ignoring reality when it slaps you in the face! The quid pro quo conspiracies while secretary of state alone are easy enough for a grammar schooler to trace. They are fantastically blatant! They also lend a HUGE amount of credence to the narrative regarding all of their other crimes. You know, all of the ones where evidence disappeared, as well as many many witnesses. Having backbone enough to admit you're wrong is an admirable character trait. Grow some.
Crooked Hillary Clinton--- spent her hole life mintin'---coin for her own perceived realm. If she can keep her sheep flocked for just a handful of tics of the clock she may well have succeeded herself to the helm. And as this path of ill gotten gain has begotten such misery & pain---so too will the greater flock be flocked again & again--- to levitate mankind's bane. She hasn't assended so close to the throne--- without contorting herself prone-- in deference to those she calls master--she'll take what they give--- her will but a sieve -- & she'll play out the role they cast her.
Dan Norstrand
And btw, I hope he is extremely partial. To our constitution.
The second Clinton came out of Kavanaugh's mouth, it should have been an eye opener for the crowd. It was almost as if he forgot to take off that tin-foil hat before he sat down that day
Easy chair rhetoric from a clintonian. Anyone too lazy to look at the overwhelming preponderance of incriminating evidence about clinton criminality must be itching in torment from the need to be sheared. Masochistic.
Daniel, can you quote some of this incriminating evidence please and thank you :D
No witnesses, no proof. Just that he has rave reviews from the law community. If you had watched the testimony and read some of his rulings, you would have known this. It is amazing how hateful democrats are towards a good, honest man and his family. You all should be ashamed of yourselves. I am NOT a republican , just someone who loves her country. Hope you never get accused of something you never did.
