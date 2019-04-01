Today's Poll: Do you support eliminating cash bail for people arrested on misdemeanor and non-violent felonies?
Typical NY liberals trying to turn a fast buck, and bolster their political punch. The same way that blinkie, upchuck, and aoc are pushing at the Federal level. Bolster the left, and they will vote for them down the road. Why do you think the dems are giving Carte Blanch to MS 13 and their ilk? Jail is supposed to be a deterrent to crime, let alone morality. And so is bail.
Last I knew you were innocent until proven guilty so having to sit in jail for something you may not have done because you can't afford $500 bail doesn't sit well with me. I'm surprised we call this a liberal plan, why would conservatives want the government to be able to jail you for misdemeanors. Plus to add to that, the cost associated with jailing them.
How does this "turn a fast buck"? If anything it saves taxpayers money by putting fewer people in high-cost custody.
Bail is not supposed to be a deterrent to crime. Not at all. Its purpose is to ensure reappearance at future court dates.
I dislike partisan hackery. It's a major problem in this country. So, what's your evidence for this broad-brush statement, "Why do you think the dems are giving Carte Blanch to MS 13 and their ilk?"?
