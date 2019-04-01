Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 1, 2019 - 9:39am

Today's Poll: Do you support eliminating cash bail for people arrested on misdemeanor and non-violent felonies?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 1, 2019 - 11:04am
Thomas Callan
Thomas Callan's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 58 sec ago
Joined: Mar 10 2016 - 3:54pm

Typical NY liberals trying to turn a fast buck, and bolster their political punch. The same way that blinkie, upchuck, and aoc are pushing at the Federal level. Bolster the left, and they will vote for them down the road. Why do you think the dems are giving Carte Blanch to MS 13 and their ilk? Jail is supposed to be a deterrent to crime, let alone morality. And so is bail.

Top
April 1, 2019 - 1:10pm
Christopher Plath
Christopher Plath's picture
Offline
Last seen: 20 min 22 sec ago
Joined: May 18 2017 - 1:35pm

Last I knew you were innocent until proven guilty so having to sit in jail for something you may not have done because you can't afford $500 bail doesn't sit well with me. I'm surprised we call this a liberal plan, why would conservatives want the government to be able to jail you for misdemeanors. Plus to add to that, the cost associated with jailing them.

Top
April 1, 2019 - 1:13pm
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Online
Last seen: 2 min 15 sec ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

How does this "turn a fast buck"? If anything it saves taxpayers money by putting fewer people in high-cost custody.

Bail is not supposed to be a deterrent to crime. Not at all. Its purpose is to ensure reappearance at future court dates.

I dislike partisan hackery. It's a major problem in this country. So, what's your evidence for this broad-brush statement, "Why do you think the dems are giving Carte Blanch to MS 13 and their ilk?"?

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button