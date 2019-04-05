Today's Poll: Do you support NASA undertaking another astronaut mission to the moon?
I'm curious as to why some people don't want another mission to the moon.
Sam - my guess is the cost, and whether benefits justify the cost.
I believe the benefits far outweigh the costs. The benefits of the Moon race in the 60s are still a boost to us (bad pun not intended, but I'll take it). To paraphrase The Graduate... "I want to say one word to you, Benjamin. Just one word.... microchips." Think of the advances we may get in propulsion, or materials, or something not even conceived of yet.
Elon Musk's team is landing boosters on land consistently, and even managed to land on a ship recently. That's just one "trick" - more will come.
I'm on the fence myself.
Largely, I believe the idea of interstellar travel, colonizing the moon or Mars, a fantasy and I think some people believe continued exploration of space will lead to those things.
There is some scientific reasons to believe faster-than-light travel isn't as impossible as it seems.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzZGPCyrpSU
(there are other such credible videos on YouTube)
But the idea of deep space travel is pretty daunting and what we would gain is questionable in comparison to the serious problem facing here and now, which is global climate change. That is a solvable problem with the same effort it would take to reach another solar system or even Mars.
That said, we don't know what further scientific exploration of any kind might lead to that will benefit the human race.
If there is enough room on the bus for Congress to go I'd chip in. They all act like they live on the moon anyway. Think of all the serious problems we have now that might solve themselves if those bickering idiots were gone. I know, let's spend 25 million on an independent council to study the issue for two years.
RAY -- MY MAN!!! You can Trout Fish in my back yard, ANYTIME!!!!!!
