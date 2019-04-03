Today's Poll: Do you support public financing of political campaigns?
So the bill reads-in my understanding-that a commission of up to $100 million will be set up that will dish out money to match whatever small donations are made to campaigns. So it's not a full public financing with state money but a match of small donations whose total will not exceed $100 million? Is that correct on how the bill reads?
$100 million is a lot, but when you figure all the thousands of offices in this State that are elected, I doubt that will be enough. And this will also result in another Albany government authority that will have to be paid for, and it will not be a small office. And since the people who would be setting it up will be downstate liberal Democrats, I see this as a bad idea.
John - would a program such as this that simply supplements rather than pays for campaigns be a good idea if upstate conservative Republicans set it up?
Tim, no. It's a bad idea
My concern is this becomes one more way to for the two major parties to consolidate their grip on power, that minor party candidates and non-affiliated candidates won't benefit and even that the rules will be written so it's harder for them to be assisted.
