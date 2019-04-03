Local Matters

April 3, 2019 - 8:48am

Today's Poll: Do you support public financing of political campaigns?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls, advertisement.
April 3, 2019 - 2:38pm
Sam DiSalvo
So the bill reads-in my understanding-that a commission of up to $100 million will be set up that will dish out money to match whatever small donations are made to campaigns. So it's not a full public financing with state money but a match of small donations whose total will not exceed $100 million? Is that correct on how the bill reads?

April 3, 2019 - 3:00pm
John Roach
$100 million is a lot, but when you figure all the thousands of offices in this State that are elected, I doubt that will be enough. And this will also result in another Albany government authority that will have to be paid for, and it will not be a small office. And since the people who would be setting it up will be downstate liberal Democrats, I see this as a bad idea.

April 3, 2019 - 4:12pm
Tim Miller
John - would a program such as this that simply supplements rather than pays for campaigns be a good idea if upstate conservative Republicans set it up?

April 3, 2019 - 4:46pm
John Roach
Tim, no. It's a bad idea

April 3, 2019 - 10:27pm
Howard B. Owens
My concern is this becomes one more way to for the two major parties to consolidate their grip on power, that minor party candidates and non-affiliated candidates won't benefit and even that the rules will be written so it's harder for them to be assisted.

