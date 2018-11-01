Today's Poll: Do you tend to vote for party or for person?
I check into as many candidates as I have time for, and I will not vote for some folks, regardless of party. I once knowingly voted for a Dem candidate who was not qualified to be on a local advisory board let alone US Senator, just because he had the D next to his name. I'll not do that again. But for the most part, if I do not know the candidates in a race I'll vote for the Dem - odds are the Dem candidate will reflect my views a whole lot more than the GOP, Green, Libertarian, or other party nominee.
I ignore party affiliation. If I can't find a candidate in a race that I like, I don't vote in that race.
I don't believe in voting for the "lesser of two evils." You're still voting for evil, then.
Voting party line makes it easy for the corrupt and the incompetent to win or retain office.
