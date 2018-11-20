Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 20, 2018 - 11:01am

Today's Poll: Should a person be required to turn over social media passwords in order to get a pistol permit?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
Senate Bill 9191: Regulation of pistol permits
November 20, 2018 - 12:23pm
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 19 hours 59 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

Wow - I'm one of those gosh derned lib'rals who wants to have reasonable gun control (let's NOT start another debate on NYSAFE, please), and even I think this is a REEEAAALLLY BAAAAAAAD idea.

Top
November 20, 2018 - 12:46pm
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 18 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

I see two problems with it:

-- Due process. The police have to establish probable cause before going through your stuff. Applying for a permit is not evidence of a potential crime, so where's the probable cause? Also, a search must be reasonable. A fishing expedition is not reasonable.
-- The First Amendment: As abhorrent as racist and other hate speech is, it's not against the law. It's actually protected by the First Amendment. It only becomes a crime when coupled with some other crime -- yelling racial slurs at somebody before physically attack them, for example.

If this passes -- and I don't think it will -- I don't think it will withstand a constitutional challenge.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button