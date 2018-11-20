Today's Poll: Should a person be required to turn over social media passwords in order to get a pistol permit?
Wow - I'm one of those gosh derned lib'rals who wants to have reasonable gun control (let's NOT start another debate on NYSAFE, please), and even I think this is a REEEAAALLLY BAAAAAAAD idea.
I see two problems with it:
-- Due process. The police have to establish probable cause before going through your stuff. Applying for a permit is not evidence of a potential crime, so where's the probable cause? Also, a search must be reasonable. A fishing expedition is not reasonable.
-- The First Amendment: As abhorrent as racist and other hate speech is, it's not against the law. It's actually protected by the First Amendment. It only becomes a crime when coupled with some other crime -- yelling racial slurs at somebody before physically attack them, for example.
If this passes -- and I don't think it will -- I don't think it will withstand a constitutional challenge.
