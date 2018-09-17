Today's Poll: Should another prosecutor be added to the staff of the DA's office?
Ever growing government is such an easy out. That way nobody has to think, nobody has to be creative. Aren't those two of the big drawbacks tossed up to block thoughts of Communism? The criminalization, arrest, prosecution, incarceration, pre and post incarceration services costs of innocuous activities of our citizenry is a chasing tail waste for all humanity. It's also a breach of our constitution. Monetizing the costs alone is a geometry project with all of the different angles and planes and levels. Then there is recidivism of the unjustly criminalized who are penned up with real criminals, and then spit back out onto the street with much less opportunities for success and a social network of criminals. And the ripple effects are incalculable.
The Bloated Beast our government has become is the very communist monster we have all been taught to fear. With all of the liabilities and few of the benefits. The 1% who control the government, as well as the media are hoarding the wealth through the manipulation of same. Hence, the middle-class pays the piper while 1%er's call the tune. All seems well since our ability to stroke our ego's with shiny trinkets and bigger trucks and houses is funded with borrowed and stolen money. Yes stolen. The wars we wage are not truly about "doing the right thing."
The fear mongering about not being able to prosecute bad guys is a well worn government tome. Schools of course threaten sports and arts, things that make school palatable for kids and the community. Law enforcement points to a situation where the new super armored assault vehicle may have been used to safely conclude a situation where a small amount of better management would have more than sufficed. What? Yeah.
