April 9, 2019 - 7:55am

Today's Poll: Should Congress receive a copy of the full Mueller report?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 9, 2019 - 9:11am
Tim Miller
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

Absolutely - at the very least the Gang of 8.

Maybe use a Tom Clancy move and give each of the 8 a slightly different version (spacing after periods, a misspelling here or there, etc) so that if it is leaked, there's a link to the leaker.

April 9, 2019 - 9:43am
John Roach
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

Not if Grand Jury testimony would be released and not if 3rd parties, who ended up having nothing to do with any of this would have their names plastered all over.

