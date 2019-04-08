Today's Poll: Should elected officials be required to release state tax returns?
I'm genuinely asking, why would anybody vote NO, whats the concern? I see a lot of upside but little downside.
Here's a genuine answer, Christopher.
I voted NO, because I don't think it's anyone's business (other than a legally-authorized tax auditor - or, perhaps, a spouse) how much a person earns, what they've claimed for exemptions, how much they've legally donated to organizations/charities, etc.
You wrote that you see a lot of upsides to gaining access to someone's fiscal information.
Would you care to state what those "upsides" are?
Christopher, I also voted no. It is nobody's business what people make, what bank they do business with, who they give money to or other details of their taxes. As long as they did nothing illegal, others should not be allowed to see anything. Privacy should be protected.
I'm sure this poll came about because the Libtards want to see President Trumps tax returns. Can't be one sided, want to see one, we get to see them all. Especially politicians that became multi millionaire's while in office.
Indeed Your right Dennis !! basically all this does is open Pandora's box to the Liberals who would conduct 2 years of scathing reporting on ""Questionable "" tax deductions By the President , !! Then 2 years later after the damage is done they can quietly proclaim =Nothing illegal found !!
