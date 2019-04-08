Local Matters

April 8, 2019 - 9:10am

Today's Poll: Should elected officials be required to release state tax returns?

WXXI: Proposed law would require all elected officials to release state tax returns

April 8, 2019 - 11:17am
Christopher Plath
I'm genuinely asking, why would anybody vote NO, whats the concern? I see a lot of upside but little downside.

April 8, 2019 - 2:43pm
Ed Hartgrove
Here's a genuine answer, Christopher.
I voted NO, because I don't think it's anyone's business (other than a legally-authorized tax auditor - or, perhaps, a spouse) how much a person earns, what they've claimed for exemptions, how much they've legally donated to organizations/charities, etc.

You wrote that you see a lot of upsides to gaining access to someone's fiscal information.
Would you care to state what those "upsides" are?

April 8, 2019 - 2:49pm
John Roach
Christopher, I also voted no. It is nobody's business what people make, what bank they do business with, who they give money to or other details of their taxes. As long as they did nothing illegal, others should not be allowed to see anything. Privacy should be protected.

April 8, 2019 - 8:32pm
dennis wight
I'm sure this poll came about because the Libtards want to see President Trumps tax returns. Can't be one sided, want to see one, we get to see them all. Especially politicians that became multi millionaire's while in office.

April 8, 2019 - 9:19pm
Randy Sliker
Indeed Your right Dennis !! basically all this does is open Pandora's box to the Liberals who would conduct 2 years of scathing reporting on ""Questionable "" tax deductions By the President , !! Then 2 years later after the damage is done they can quietly proclaim =Nothing illegal found !!

