February 22, 2019 - 10:28am
Today's Poll: Should New York close three of its 54 prisons?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
February 22, 2019 - 11:39am#1
The problem with big government is once a program is entrenched there is always some special interest to protect it. Even supposedly small government advocates will fight for it. That's how the government keeps getting bigger and bigger, driving up taxes, driving out business, giving more power to the big government advocates.
February 22, 2019 - 5:52pm#2
Depends on which three
Recent comments