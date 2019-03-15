March 15, 2019 - 10:11am
Today's Poll: Should teens, 14 to 18, be able to get vaccinations without parental consent?
March 15, 2019 - 10:37am#1
It's ridiculous that in 2019, with all the outbreaks that have happened in the last 1-3 years, that we are still having the conversation of whether or not we should vaccinate.
Kudos to Italy's 2017 law mandating the 10 vaccines it does. Hopefully the U.S. will follow that practice.
March 15, 2019 - 10:57am#2
Of course they should. We allow young girls in New York to get birth control and to have abortions without the parental notification or consent. Certainly getting vaccinated should be allowed.
