February 13, 2019 - 11:01am
Today's Poll: Should the Batavia City Council take positions on state and national issues?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
February 13, 2019 - 3:03pm#1
This is a two part question actually. I'd say yes to state issues as they directly affect our County/City. National issues are certainly beyond the scope of any authority the city council has and there is no need for city council to spend time/efforts on them.
February 13, 2019 - 3:14pm#2
What Brian said.
