November 21, 2018 - 10:32am
Today's Poll: Should the county require pawn shops and other secondhand dealers to record all transactions and allow police inspection of records?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments