Today's Poll: Should the IRS stop offering free online filing of tax returns?
The whole thing is ridiculous...
What next - Sir Speedy lobbying to make Americans pay for tax forms?
It is like allowing the fox to guard the hen house. Do you really think the IRS is not biased against themselves? Filing a Federal Tax return is like a giant game of Liars Poker.
Filing a 1040EZ is pretty straight forward. Most people take standard deductions. All they need is their W-2, which the IRS already has, so there's little room for error or cheating on either side.
In fact, the IRS should simply enable electronic signatures to authorize submittal of the pre-completed form and issue refunds in near real-time.
Quicken trying to make some free-market argument would be like Sears saying the DMV shouldn't accept driver license applications. Unless you file something other than 1040EZ, this is a simple, basic government function.
