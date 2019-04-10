Local Matters

April 10, 2019 - 9:08am

Today's Poll: Should the IRS stop offering free online filing of tax returns?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.

ProPublica:  Congress Is About to Ban the Government From Offering Free Online Tax Filing. 

April 10, 2019 - 10:21am
Tim Miller
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

The whole thing is ridiculous...

What next - Sir Speedy lobbying to make Americans pay for tax forms?

April 10, 2019 - 10:35am
tom hunt
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

It is like allowing the fox to guard the hen house. Do you really think the IRS is not biased against themselves? Filing a Federal Tax return is like a giant game of Liars Poker.

April 10, 2019 - 1:46pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Filing a 1040EZ is pretty straight forward. Most people take standard deductions. All they need is their W-2, which the IRS already has, so there's little room for error or cheating on either side.

In fact, the IRS should simply enable electronic signatures to authorize submittal of the pre-completed form and issue refunds in near real-time.

Quicken trying to make some free-market argument would be like Sears saying the DMV shouldn't accept driver license applications. Unless you file something other than 1040EZ, this is a simple, basic government function.

