Today's Poll: Should the U.S. withdraw all troops from Syria immediately?
Thank you Howard, for your immediate attention to the most intelligent thing a President has done for our country, as well as for all mankind in at least 30 years. The continued warmongering on Russia's doorstep would be pushing the doomsday clock closer and closer to the death knell of this planet. President Kennedy realized that our missiles in Turkey (Also on Russia's doorstep) were unacceptable to the Russians, just as their missiles were unacceptable on our doorstep (Cuba). Then, as now, WE were/are the aggressor. Most Americans still don't realize that WE, the US, backed down in the Cuban Missile Crisis! Why? Because we were bellicose in placing missiles so close to them (which we did before Russia started placing their missiles in Cuba) and Kennedy, being a reasonable man, agreed to remove our missiles from Turkey in exchange for their removal of missiles from Cuba. The Russians agreed to let America save face by not revealing the quid pro quo of the agreement, and kept to their word.
Bring them all home. Make the military a "wall" on the southern border. In rudimentary calculation a year or so ago, I figured that if we applied 10% of our military personnel to Mexican border security, we could place a sentry about every 100 ft on that border 24 hrs a day, daily. All the wasted resources of warmongering, applied to the friendship and respect we SHOULD be treating people around the globe with, would MAGA! Hopefully President Trump has such a scenario in mind. In any case, this is a great start to what is hopefully a new beginning.
You need to read Thirteen Days, by RFK
I don't know too much about the Syrian people but I do know the U.S. has been sending the real deal "assault weapon" over there by the plane load. Imagine the Syrian people being slaughtered by their own government and there is nothing they can do to protect themselves except hope. Hope someone will come and save them.
Imagine if all those people had something like the U.S.'s second amendment. Imagine if they were all armed to begin with. They may be in a better situation then they are today.
Without our second amendment, Syria could happen here. Without our second amendment, Syria could have already happened here.
