Tomaszewski charged in case of failure to bury remains of veteran

Michael Tomaszewski

Michael S. Tomaszewski, already facing multiple felony charges for allegedly misappropriating money from customers, has now officially been accused of mishandling the remains of an Army veteran in 2018.

Tomaszewski has been charged with offering a false instrument for filing and also of violation of Public Health Law 4200 for allegedly not burying a dead person's body within a reasonable period of time.

Peter Vandetta, a 20-year Army veteran, died in April 2018. Coroner Jeff McIntire fielded a complaint from the estranged stepdaughter of Vandetta in January 2019 about the whereabouts of Vandetta's remains.

The Sheriff's Office then became involved in the investigation.

It's alleged that Tomaszewski stored the body for 264 days at his facility on West Main Street, Batavia, from April 2018 to January 2019.

Tomaszewski also filed a death certificate indicating the body was buried at a specific cemetery on a specific date. It's alleged that information was not truthful.

The Sheriff's Office said in a release today that Vandetta's remains did subsequently receive a proper burial.

Tomaszewski was issued an appearance ticket for both charges. He is scheduled to appear on the charges in Town of Batavia Court on Dec. 3 and Town of Oakfield Court on Dec. 7.

In June, Tomaszewski was arrested following a lengthy investigation into claims that he was using money paid to him for pre-arrangements for other purposes. He faces more than 100 criminal charges.

Tomaszewski and his company Acme Holdings are in the midst of federal bankruptcy proceedings and his former funeral home property and catering facility are for sale.

Previously: