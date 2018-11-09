Tonight and tomorrow in Pavilion, 'My Fair Lady'

Pavilion High School's "Stars of Tomorrow" present a performance of "My Fair Lady" at 7 o'clock tonight and tomorrow night.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

Directors and Crew:

Director: Eric Traugott

Producer/Vocal Music Director: Beth Funderburk

Pit Orchestra Conductor: Stuart McLean

Choreographer: Denise Leblanc-Chatt

Set Design: Joe Paras

Cast List: