November 9, 2018 - 3:36pm

Tonight and tomorrow in Pavilion, 'My Fair Lady'

posted by Howard B. Owens in pavilion hs, Pavilion, news, entertainment, arts.

Pavilion High School's "Stars of Tomorrow" present a performance of "My Fair Lady" at 7 o'clock tonight and tomorrow night.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

Directors and Crew:

  • Director: Eric Traugott
  • Producer/Vocal Music Director: Beth Funderburk
  • Pit Orchestra Conductor: Stuart McLean
  • Choreographer: Denise Leblanc-Chatt
  • Set Design: Joe Paras

Cast List:

  • Eliza Doolittle: Katie Ehrhart
  • Colonel Pickering: Alex Stalica
  • Mrs. Eynsford-Hill: Mackenzie Blakeslee
  • Henry Higgins: Jacob Taylor
  • Mrs. Higgins: Ella Manurung
  • Freddy Eynsford-Hill: Jeremy Blakeslee
  • Alfred P. Doolittle: Anthony Brown
  • Harry: Joe Forti
  • Jamie: Zander Markek
  • Mrs. Pearce: Evelyn Northrup
  • Prof. Zoltan Karpathy: Max Whalen
  • Ensemble: Shea Amberger, Kylie Conway, Angela Davidson, Jordan Eggleston, Joy Gayhart, Cassie Guile, Aiden McConnell, Colin McConnell, Isis McLure, Ayden Taylor, Mr. Clark, Mr. Chrzanowski, Mrs. Slocum, Mr. Weaver, Mr. Webb

