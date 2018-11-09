November 9, 2018 - 3:36pm
Tonight and tomorrow in Pavilion, 'My Fair Lady'
Pavilion High School's "Stars of Tomorrow" present a performance of "My Fair Lady" at 7 o'clock tonight and tomorrow night.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.
Directors and Crew:
- Director: Eric Traugott
- Producer/Vocal Music Director: Beth Funderburk
- Pit Orchestra Conductor: Stuart McLean
- Choreographer: Denise Leblanc-Chatt
- Set Design: Joe Paras
Cast List:
- Eliza Doolittle: Katie Ehrhart
- Colonel Pickering: Alex Stalica
- Mrs. Eynsford-Hill: Mackenzie Blakeslee
- Henry Higgins: Jacob Taylor
- Mrs. Higgins: Ella Manurung
- Freddy Eynsford-Hill: Jeremy Blakeslee
- Alfred P. Doolittle: Anthony Brown
- Harry: Joe Forti
- Jamie: Zander Markek
- Mrs. Pearce: Evelyn Northrup
- Prof. Zoltan Karpathy: Max Whalen
- Ensemble: Shea Amberger, Kylie Conway, Angela Davidson, Jordan Eggleston, Joy Gayhart, Cassie Guile, Aiden McConnell, Colin McConnell, Isis McLure, Ayden Taylor, Mr. Clark, Mr. Chrzanowski, Mrs. Slocum, Mr. Weaver, Mr. Webb
