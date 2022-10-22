Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 22, 2022 - 8:50pm

Tony Piazza leads Le Roy on offense, defense in 21-0 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, football, Sports.

8022.jpg

The Le Roy Oatkan Knights shut down Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry in football on Friday, 21-0.

Tony Piazza scored all three of Le Roy's touchdowns on runs of 36 yards, three yards, and six yards, leading to three successful point after attempts by Andrew Pocock.

Piazza finished with 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Drew Strollo gained 87 yards on 22 carries.  Strollo was 3-4 passing for 31 yards.

Piazza also led the way on defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Photos by Ed Henry.  Top photo: Le Roy’s Bryce Lathan drops another kickoff returner.

8098.jpg

Tony Piazza posted three TDs to power the Le Roy offense.

8520.jpg

LeRoy’s Jack Lathan (51) contests a Let-Saw-Perry pass.

8546.jpg

Tony Piazza drops the L-S-P QB.

8582.jpg

Le Roy speedster Maverick Cook.

8678.jpg

Drew Strollo spots his receiver downfield.

8776.jpg

Jackson Fix cuts back on this run.

8836.jpg

Manny Fisher breaks free.

8908.jpg

Keegan Park (72) and his teammates halt this run. 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break