Tony Piazza leads Le Roy on offense, defense in 21-0 win

The Le Roy Oatkan Knights shut down Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry in football on Friday, 21-0.

Tony Piazza scored all three of Le Roy's touchdowns on runs of 36 yards, three yards, and six yards, leading to three successful point after attempts by Andrew Pocock.

Piazza finished with 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Drew Strollo gained 87 yards on 22 carries. Strollo was 3-4 passing for 31 yards.

Piazza also led the way on defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Le Roy’s Bryce Lathan drops another kickoff returner.

Tony Piazza posted three TDs to power the Le Roy offense.

LeRoy’s Jack Lathan (51) contests a Let-Saw-Perry pass.

Tony Piazza drops the L-S-P QB.

Le Roy speedster Maverick Cook.

Drew Strollo spots his receiver downfield.

Jackson Fix cuts back on this run.

Manny Fisher breaks free.

Keegan Park (72) and his teammates halt this run.