November 10, 2019 - 12:51am

Top ranked Knights upset by Letchworth/Warsaw

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, Le Roy, football.

ziptor-leroycoat.jpg

untitled_shoot-1361.jpg

The Oatkan Knights went into their Class C sectional title matchup with Letchworth/Warsaw ranked #1 and on the hunt for a record-setting 16th title in program history.

They had beat L/W earlier this year but as the saying goes, it's hard to beat the same team twice in a season.

L/W grabbed the title with a 26-6 win.

Andrew Englerth (top photo) carried the ball 23 times for 114 yards and scored Le Roy's lone touchdown. Kyler LaCarte rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries.

Photos by Jim Burns.  The Batavian's sideline coverage authorized by Section V Athletics.

untitled_shoot-1407.jpg

untitled_shoot-1337.jpg

_p7i2216.jpg

_p7i2179.jpg

_p7i2202.jpg

_p7i2038.jpg

_p7i2032.jpg

_p7i2010.jpg

_p7i2021.jpg

_p7i2231.jpg

Upcoming

