Total team offense, stout defense give Trojans another big win

The Alexander Trojans were once again dominant on a Friday night, beating York/Pavilion 43-0.

Alexander used nine running backs amassing 219 yards rushing on 30 carries. Clayton Bezon had four carries for 61 yards and a TD. Nick Kramer, six carries for 48 yards and two TDs, and Braydon Woods gained 36 yards on seven carries. He scored twice.

As a QB, Kramer was 7-7 passing for 98 yards including a 23-yard TD pass to Jake Laney. Laney had four catches for 54 yards.

On Deffense, Kramer had five tackles. Mason Bump had an interception.

Eric Cline was 6-6 on PATs.

The Trojans are now 6-1 on the season and have recorded four shutouts.

Also on Friday, Pembroke beat South Seneca 24-8 in a game that was called with 10:50 left in the second quarter. Caleb Felski gained 64 yards, scored twice, on four caries. Tyson Totten rushed six times for 47 yards and a TD.

Photos by Philip Casper

Top photo: Nick Kramer QB #3, Jacob Laney TE #7, Gavin Smith-Crandall OL #72, Matt Jasen OL #56, On their way to the coin toss

Eric Cline K #9 with the kickoff

Gavin Smith-Crandall DL #72, and Scott Marzolf LB #66 with the tag team tackle

Jacob Laney DB #7 breaking through the line putting an end to the run