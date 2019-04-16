Town of Alabama Board opposed roundabout at Alleghany and Ledge

The town board in Alabama has notified that New York Department of Transportation that it opposes a planned $1.8 million roundabout at the intersection of Route 77 and Ledge Road, the site over the years of numerous accidents.

State officials maintain that roundabouts save lives and reduce high-impact, right-angle, serious-injury accidents but town officials in a letter to the DOT said they believe a roundabout at that intersection will make things worse.

"While it may decrease high-impact accidents," the board members wrote, "it will increase low-impact accidents, which will, in turn, increase the amount of emergency calls for our volunteer firemen."

The letter also raises concerns about farmers moving equipment through the roundabout, plowing it in winter, increased noise from trucks slowing and applying their jake brakes, and the danger of traffic slowing as vehicles approach the roundabout.

"The proposed roundabout will be approximately 30 feet from a residence," the letter states. "This poses a significant safety hazard to this property owner."

The town is also concerned that current equipment cannot properly clear the roundabout during and after snowstorms.

"Is the state going to pay for (the town) to purchase the equipment necessary to maintain it?" the letter states, adding later, "Our own highway superintendent is not in favor of this project. It is very difficult to keep this intersection clear in the winter as it is. Adding a roundabout to the mix will make it even more difficult."

The letter is signed by Supervisor Janet Sage, Deputy Supervisor Kevin Fisher, board members Gordon Linsey, Jill Klotzbach and William Cleveland.