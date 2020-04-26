Travel in Genesee County has dropped by 40 percent according to Google

Using data from the map app on Android phones, Google has provided data travel changes over the past several for locations throughout the world, including Genesee County.

The data is collected anonymously and not linked to any personal data, according to Google.

Below are charts from the website for Genesee County.

Apple has a similar project for iPhones but their data set does not include county-level profiles.

New York State's travel has dropped 62 percent.