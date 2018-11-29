Treasurer announces online tax portal for county residents

Press release:

Genesee County Treasurer Scott D. German is pleased to announce that Genesee County residents (outside the City of Batavia) now have online access to their Town/County property tax information. This website: http://genesee.go2gov.net can be used to inquire on the status of their taxes, review payment history or make payments online with credit or debit cards or an e-check. A convenience fee will apply for online payments.

Tax information can be looked up by the property owner’s name; property address; mailing address or by tax ID number. The site is very easy to navigate and can provide very useful tax information.

Everything on the website is information already available to the general public.

As always, anyone with any questions can contact my office at 585-815-7803.