Trio arrested in drug raid on West Main Street Road address

Scott Hodgins Kara Sass Heywood Wellington

Three people were arrested earlier this week after a drug raid on a Batavia residence West Main Street Road by the Batavia Emergency Response Team and the Local Drug Task Force.

The raid was the result of an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the area.

Arrested were:

Scott E. Hodgins , 55, of West Main Street Road, Batavia. Hodgins is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Hodgins was ordered held without bail.

, 55, of West Main Street Road, Batavia. Hodgins is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Hodgins was ordered held without bail. Kara B. Sass , 25, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was jailed on $10,000 bail.

, 25, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was jailed on $10,000 bail. Heywood E. Wellington, 23, of Winterroth Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Wellington was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.