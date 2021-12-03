Trio facing felony charges after fleeing conservation officer in Stafford

Zachary Hursh Alexander Scheg Jason Schmeer

A possible environmental conservation violation on Horseshoe Lake Road in Stafford turned into a two-county criminal pursuit and the eventual arrest of three men on various felony charges on Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Taken into custody:

Zachary P. Hursh, 37, of Rochester

Criminal possession of stolen property 3rd

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th

Obstructing governmental administration 2nd

Reckless driving among other traffic violations.

Alexander D. Scheg, 27, of Byron

Criminal possession of stolen property 3rd

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th

Obstructing governmental administration 2nd

Jason R. Schmeer, 41, of Rochester

Criminal possession of stolen property 3rd

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th

According to the Sheriff's Office, a DEC conservation officer stopped to investigate a possible violation of conservation law in the area of Horseshoe Lake and Sanders road at 10:19 p.m., Monday, and when she attempted to make contact with a suspect vehicle by activation of her emergency lights, the vehicle fled the area.

Deputies then joined the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips at Route 237 and Route 33 in Stafford.

The vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed, failing to yield to emergency vehicles operating lights and sirens.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office was informed the pursuit.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn onto Glidden Road in Clarendon going off the north shoulder of the roadway and striking a street sign and utility pole.

The vehicle was no longer operational and two occupants, including the driver, fled on foot.

A third person, Schmeer, was in the back seat and immediately taken into custody.

A search ensued involving deputies from both counties, troopers, Albion police, and Batavia PD Officer Stephen Quider and his K-9 "Batu." The conservation officer deployed K-9 "Handley."

A short time later, the passenger, ID'd as Scheg was located in a heavily wooded area.

Hursh was subsequently located in a nearby residential garage.

Upon investigation, officers determined the vehicle the trio fled in, a 2017 Honda Civic, was allegedly stolen from Rochester. The vehicle allegedly contained cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Stafford. Hursh and Schmeer were ordered held in jail based on having two or more previous felony convictions. Scheg was released on the new charges but held in the Genesee County Jail on a City of Batavia warrant.