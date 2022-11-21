Trojans fall short in state quarterfinal, losing 12-7

Alexander got one more shot at extending its football season this weekend in a state tournament quarterfinal game against Cambridge-Salem in Broadalbin and, in the cold, wind, and snow, found it tough sledding.

The game was close, but close isn't a win. The Trojans fell short in a 12-7 loss.

Cambridge-Salem is now 12-0 on the season, and Alexander finishes at 9-2.

Their only other loss came in the Class D sectional championship against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba last week.

Normally, a sectional championship loss would end a team's season but with only 11 sections in New York high school athletics, one section each year, on a rotating basis, is able to advance a second-place team to a quarterfinal game. This year, that section is Section V.

Photos from Sunday's state quarterfinal football game between Cambridge-Salem and Alexander. Cambridge-Salem won, 12-7.

Weather delayed this weekend's Far West Regionals in football.

Tonight, Batavia plays Iroquois at Van Detta Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba plays Randolf at Brockport. Game time is 6 p.m.

Photos by Greg Brownell/Courtesy the Post-Star.

Top photo: Kaden Lyons​ on the carry.

Trent Woods with the ball.

Trent Woods.