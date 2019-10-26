Trojans win first-round playoff game 30-0

The Alexander Trojans shutdown Clyde-Savannah in a first-round game of the Class D Section V playoffs for a 30-0 win.

Running Back Ty Woods opened the scoring with a two-yard TD run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he scored again as the Trojans began to take control of the game. Late in the second quarter, Dylan Busch connected with receiver Josh DeVries for a score.

Alexander's first score of the second half came on a 30-yard field goal by Eric Cline, which was set up on a third-and-28 screen pass to Devin Dean for a 15-yard gain.

A few plays later, Alexander scored again on a 31-yard run by Woods. Cline missed a point-after-attempt for only the second time this season.

On defense, Ethan Heineman had two sacks and two tackles. Woods had 12 tackles on the night. Nick Kramer notched a sack and 10 tackles. Adding to the team sack total were Dean and Gavin Smith-Crandall with one each. Kam Lyons had an interception to go along with two receptions on offense.

The Trojans will face the winner of today's Red Jacket vs. Geneseo game today in its next playoff game.