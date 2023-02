Truck, vehicle reportedly involved in Accident on Ellicott Street Road

An accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle is reported at Ellicott Street Road and Transit in Stafford.

Unknown injuries.

Stafford Fire and Bethany Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.: The passenger vehicle involved is reportedly a sedan. Minor injuries reported.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.: Debris in the roadway. No travel lanes are blocked. Fire police are being asked to flag for one lane of traffic with firefighters are on scene.