A truck driver with 40,000 pounds in beets in his trailer thought he could make it under a railroad overpass on Griswold Road at 8:30 this morning.

According to Deputy Chris Erion, the driver was following GPS but the address he was going to was the billing address on the manifest, not the shipping address, which is on Transit Road.

Griswold was closed for several hours as a result of the accident.

