Trump tweets support of Chris Jacobs in NY-27

Press release:

United States President Donald Trump announced his endorsement today of Chris Jacobs for the Republican Primary in New York’s 27th Congressional District on June 23rd.

The President wrote in a tweet, “Chris Jacobs will be a tremendous Congressman who will always fight for New York. He is Strong on the Border, our Military and Vets, and the Second Amendment. Chris has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Vote for Chris on June 23!”

President Trump had previously endorsed Jacobs for the Special Election in the 27th Congressional District to fill the duration of the Congressional term vacated by former Congressman Chris Collins - this endorsement solidifies Jacobs as the only candidate in the district to carry the President’s endorsement.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of our President for the upcoming primary election, and I’m proud to be the only candidate to carry his endorsement for this district. Western New York needs a conservative leader in Congress to fight for our values, and our President needs an ally who will help him fight for all Americans as we rebuild our nation,” Jacobs said. “Our President has put his trust in me and knows I am the leader he needs in Washington with him working to get tough on China, secure our borders, and build our economy. I look forward to working every day to help him accomplish his America First Agenda.”

Jacobs is also the only candidate to receive the endorsement of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Congresswomen Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Former Congressman Jack Quinn (R-NY), NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan, NYS Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, NYS Assemblyman Mike Norris, and Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard.

