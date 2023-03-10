Two accidents with entrapment reported in Bergen

Two accidents are reported in Bergen, both with injuries and entrapment.

The first accident reported was at Jericho and Townline Road the second at Route 33 and Route 19.

Two vehicles involved in the first accident, three in the second.

Bergen Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched to both accidents.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: At one of the accidents, a responder reported no entrapment but assistance needed in getting patients out of a vehicle.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Le Roy Ambulance requested to the Jericho Road accident.