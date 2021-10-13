October 13, 2021 - 9:13am
Two Batavia residents arrested on weapons and drug charges
|Herbert Gennis
|Cecilia Rodriquez
Two Batavia residents were arrested yesterday on weapons and drug charges following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force in drug sales in the City of Batavia.
The charges were filed following the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 16
Taken in custody yesterday were Cecilia Tina Rodriquez, 32, and Herbert Bernard Gennis, III, 28, both of Raymond Avenue.
Rodriquez is charged with:
- Criminal nuisance 1st, a Class E felony
- Conspiracy 4th, a Class E felony
- Criminal possession of a weapon 4th
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th
- Two counts of criminal using drug paraphernalia
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
Gennis is charged with:
- Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, a Class D felony
- Criminal nuisance 1st, a Class E felony
- Conspiracy 4th, a Class E felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th
- Two counts of criminal using drug paraphernalia 2nd
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
Both were arraigned in City Court. Rodriquez was released on an appearance ticket. Gennis was released on his own recognizance.