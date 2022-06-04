Local Matters

June 4, 2022 - 3:22pm

Two-car accident at Route 77 and Ledge, Alabama, unknown injuries

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama, Route 77 and Ledge Road..

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported at Alleghany Road and Ledge Road, Alabama.

The accident is blocking with one car on its side.

Unknown injuries.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: Indian Falls Fire dispatched, mutual aid.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: A second motor vehicle accident is reported at Judge Road and Alleghany Road, Alabama. Unknown injuries. Blocking.  Possibly a farm tractor involved.

