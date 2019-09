A two-car motor vehicle accident, with a one-vehicle rollover, is reported at Lockport Road and Quaker Hill Road, Elba.

One person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle.

Unknown injuries.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: A person in a pickup truck has self-extricated.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m.: A landing zone is being set up for Mercy Flight.