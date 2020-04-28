Two COVID-19 positive tests reported in Genesee County since yesterday

Health Department Daily Briefing:

As of 2:00 p.m. Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 148 positive cases One of the individuals resides in Batavia and one of the individuals resides in Alabama. One individual is in their 30’s and one individual is in their 70’s. One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 1 of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. 3 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. 1 of the total active positive cases is at a non-hospital regulated facility.

Orleans County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 86 positive cases One of the individuals resides in Barre, one of the individuals resides in Murray and one of the individuals resides in Albion. Two of the positive cases were from The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab Facility. One individual is in their 20’s, two individuals are in their 30’s, one individual is in their 50’s, and one individual is in their 90’s. 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. 6 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. We received word that 2 more residents from The Villages of Orleans have passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases